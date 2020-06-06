e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘India, China engaged to address current situation in border areas, refrain from speculations’: Indian Army spox

‘India, China engaged to address current situation in border areas, refrain from speculations’: Indian Army spox

The Army spokesperson said that “speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements” would not be helpful.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image for representation.
Image for representation.(REUTERS)
         

Indian Army spokesperson on Saturday stated that India and China are engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas. The Army spokesperson said that “speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements” would not be helpful, advising the media to refrain from such reporting.

The statement came amid high delegation-level talks that began on Saturday morning between the officials of both countries in a bid to resolve the month-long row over the Line of Actual Control. The foreign ministry officials of both nations on Friday discussed the flaring of tensions on the disputed Himalayan border.

The talks are happening at the Chinese-side of the Chushul-Moldo Border meeting point. The Indian delegation of officials at the meet include Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of 14 Corps along with 10 other officers who were part of the earlier meetings with the Chinese counterparts. From the Chinese side, the delegation is represented by Major General Lin Liu, Corps Commander, South Xinjiang Military Division and 10 other officers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Also read: China’s ‘salami-slicing tactics’ displays disregard for India’s efforts at peace

During Friday’s meeting, both sides agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by their leadership, they “should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Statements issued in New Delhi and Beijing after Friday’s talks referred to not allowing differences to become disputes. The Indian statement spoke about respecting each other’s sensitivities and concerns, while the Chinese side’s readout said the two sides should not pose a threat to each other and should enhance “strategic mutual trust”.

Tensions built up along the LAC following violent clashes between hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors last month. Army officers of the two sides have held several meetings along the disputed border but have been unable to break the impasse.

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
LIVE: Please don’t test if you are asymptomatic, says Delhi CM
LIVE: Please don’t test if you are asymptomatic, says Delhi CM
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In