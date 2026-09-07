India, China armies hold LAC talks in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian and Chinese armies on Sunday held corps commander-level talks at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kibithoo sector, days after the two countries held the 25th round of talks between their special representatives on the boundary issue in Beijing. Both armies held corps commander-level talks at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point. (PTI/Representational)

The military talks focused on issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern sector, including maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border, people aware of the matter said.

Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, who heads the Dimapur-based 3 Corps, led the Indian side. The Army did not comment on the development.

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The meeting was the first corps commander-level engagement in the sector since the special representatives’ talks. Two additional locations for holding the senior highest military commander meeting (SHMC—corps commander level) to improve border management measures were among the eight points of outcome and consensus reached during the talks in Beijing.

Sunday’s meeting was also the first since tensions reportedly erupted between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Taksin, a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district.