India committed to peace, but not at cost of self-respect and sovereignty: PM Modi

India believes in peace but won’t compromise on its “self-respect and sovereignty”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his Mann Ki Baat radio address.

Modi spoke about Parakram Parv, the second anniversary of the Indian Army’s surgical strike against Pakistan, and praised soldiers for giving a “befitting reply” to enemy.

“Parakram Parv reminds the youth of the glorious traditions of our armed forces and inspires us to preserve the unity and integrity of our country,” he said.

“I attended one such programme in the land of the brave--Jodhpur. It is now clear that our soldiers will give a befitting reply to those who try to disrupt the atmosphere of peace and progress in our country. We believe in peace and are committed to preserve it, but not at the cost of our self-respect and sovereignty.”

The Indian Army carried out the surgical strike in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on September 29, 2016 in response to the Uri terror attack. A team of commandos from the Army’s Para Special Forces destroyed at least four terrorist launch pads.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 12:36 IST