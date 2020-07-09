India-EU summit to be held through video conference on July 15

india

The coronavirus pandemic is showing its effect in almost every field. Even the diplomacy is not spared. People have adopted to different means to hold meetings, speak to each other and engage in diplomatic conferences.

In the same way, the 15th summit between India and the European Union (EU) will be held via video conference on July 15, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

India will be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The EU will be represented by Charles Michel, President of European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities, ANI further reported.

The leaders are also expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation at its core, the ANI further reported about the proposed agenda.

The summit is aimed at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India, the officials said, adding the leaders will discuss ways to boost cooperation in areas of security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity.

The summit, which was supposed to take place in March, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Belgium’s cpital Brussels for the summit but cancelled his visit after two staff members of the EU tested positive for Covid-19.

Brussels is the de facto capital of the 27-nation union and home to many of its institutions, including the European Commission, European Council and European Parliament.

Since emerging in China’s Wuhan late last year, Covid-19 has ravaged the world. More than 11 million people have been affected by the disease globally. In India, the tally has crossed 7.6 lakh.