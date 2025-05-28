‘India exports technology, Pakistan exports terrorism’: Indian delegation in Congo

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is leading multi-party delegations to Congo on Tuesday (local time) launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for its involvement in promoting terrorism. Shrikant Shinde informed that Congo's parliamentarians and leaders have expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.(@IndiainDRC)

While speaking with ANI, Shinde drew stark contrast between the two nations, saying, "India exports talent and technology to the world, Pakistan exports terrorism; India is building trade corridors, Pakistan is building terrorism corridors; India is launching Chandrayaan and other satellites, Pakistan launches terrorists from its land."

Speaking about the delegation's meeting with Congo's parliamentarians and leaders, Shinde informed that they have expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

"When we told the leaders here about Pakistan's acts of supporting, sheltering and equipping dreaded terrorists and terror organisations, when we told them about the terror attacks that India has suffered over the years, they expressed their solidarity with India," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the delegation.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra stated that the visit was successful and added that during the meeting, representatives of the government of Congo expressed sadness over the extreme terrorism that Pakistan has perpetrated over the past four decades on India.

"The all-party delegation's visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo has been very successful... We met with various stakeholders, including the representatives of the government here, the media, and the consensus that comes out is that they are all heartbroken and shocked. They're all saddened by the extreme terrorism that Pakistan has perpetrated over the past four decades on India," Patra said.

Simultaneously, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "It (Delegation visit to Congo) has ensured that they are going to echo our stance of strict zero tolerance against terrorism even on a global stage. Whether it was the UAE or the Democratic Republic of Congo, after our visits, both nations recognised that on one hand, there is India, which is now the 4th largest economy in the world."

BJP MP Atul Garg said that during their meeting with Foreign Affairs Commission chairman Berthhold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata, he observed a minute's silence in the innocent citizens who were killed in the Pahalgam attack.

"The Foreign Affairs Commission chairman observed a minute's silence today in honour of our innocent citizens who were killed (in the Pahalgam attack)... They promised they would make Africa and the world aware of the problem that India is facing," Garg said.

Additionally, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer explained that all the dignitaries were cooperative and offered wholehearted support, adding "...We had a series of discussions. We have explained everything. The officials, the ministers, the speaker, and everybody were very cooperative in their replies. Their replies were very inspiring, and the House offered wholehearted support of this nation for India's cause."

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation is in Congo to brief Congolese officials on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders.