India, France to sign largest ever deal for Rafale-Marine fighter jets on April 28

ANI |
Apr 19, 2025 09:41 PM IST

French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to reach India on Sunday evening and return on Monday late evening, the sources said.

India and France are expected to sign their largest-ever defence deal for the sale of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy on April 28 in the presence of French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

India had cleared its largest-ever defence deal for 26 Rafale-Marine combat aircraft with France earlier this month.(PTI)

Defence sources told ANI that senior officials will represent the two sides at the signing of the over 63,000 crore contract.

The sources said that the event is also planned to be held outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in South Block.

India had cleared its largest-ever defence deal for 26 Rafale-Marine combat aircraft with France earlier this month on April 9 at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under a government-to-government deal.

This government-to-government contract will include 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, along with a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous component manufacturing.

These fighters will be operational from INS Vikrant and will support the existing Mig-29 K fleet.

The Indian Air Force already has a fleet of 36 aircraft acquired under a separate deal inked in 2016. The IAF Rafale jets operate from their two bases in Ambala and Hashinara.

Also Read | Macron boosts Rafale orders, vows to strengthen France against rising threats

The deal for 26 Rafale-Ms will increase the number of Rafale jets to 62 and increase the number of 4.5-plus-generation aircraft in the Indian arsenal.

A new tender from the Indian Air Force for competition for multirole fighter aircraft is expected to be issued soon.

However, the Indian Air Force has shown keenness to acquire a particular aircraft to meet its immediate requirements.

