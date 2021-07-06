India has administered over 357 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 357 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, July 5, even as PM Modi offered the country’s CoWIN app for vaccination to the world, saying technology is integral to the global fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Monday, 357,105,461 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,134,868 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,830,741 were given the first dose while 140,368 doses were given as the second dose. Cumulatively, 102,596,048 persons across the country have received their first dose and 2,919,735 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 5 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-45 age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

India reported 34,703 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With this, the country’s active caseload has declined to 464,357, which is the lowest in 101 days. The active cases constitute 1.52% of the total cases.

Total recoveries touched 29,752,294, including 51,864 patients who recovered during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has increased to 97.17%.