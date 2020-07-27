e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India much better off because of right decisions at right time: PM Modi

India much better off because of right decisions at right time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was remarkable the way India rose to the challenge to prepare the human resources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra  Modi at the launch of the ICMR’s ‘high-throughput’ coronavirus testing facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata and Nodia
Prime Minister Narendra  Modi at the launch of the ICMR’s ‘high-throughput’ coronavirus testing facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata and Nodia(ANI )
         

Prime Minister Narenda Modi said Monday that India is in a much better situation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic because of the right decisions at the right time.

“The right decisions at right time means Indian is better off than other countries, Our death rate is less than may leading countries and our recoveries is more than many countries,” Modi said at the launch of the ICMR’s ‘high-throughput’ coronavirus testing facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata and Nodia.

“There are more than 11,000 covid facilities centres, more than 11 lakh isolation beds. More than 5 laks tests are being carried out daily … the mission is to save every Indian,” he said in his address after a virtual inauguration of the labs.

Also Read: Human trials for Covid-19 vaccines by Bharat Biotech, Zydus underway in 6 cities

The Prime Minister said Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida are economic power houses that draw thousands of young Indians in search of jobs.

“The high-tech labs launched will add more strength to the three centres….10,000 more tests will now be possible daily,” he said.

Modi said the new labs will also help fight against other diseases.

“These labs will not be limited to Covid-19 tests only. “In future they will be used to test for dengue, HIV, hepatitis, etc” he said..

The Prime Minister also said it was remarkable the way India rose to the challenge to prepare the human resources to fight the pandemic.

“Another major challenge was to prepare the human resources in the country for the fight against coronavirus.

In the short time that our paramedics, ANM, anganwadi and other health and civil workers have been trained, it is also unprecedented,” Modi said.

tags
top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In