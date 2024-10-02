Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India issues travel advisory for its citizens as Iran attacks Israel

ByHT News Desk
Oct 02, 2024 12:53 PM IST

The Centre on Wednesday issued a travel advisory to all Indian citizens in the wake of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Centre on Wednesday issued a travel advisory to all Indian citizens in the wake of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, urging them to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. It also advised the Indian nationals living in Iran to “remain vigilant” and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Smoke billows amid the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel(REUTERS)
Smoke billows amid the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel(REUTERS)

“We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Earlier on

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On