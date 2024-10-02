India issues travel advisory for its citizens as Iran attacks Israel

The Centre on Wednesday issued a travel advisory to all Indian citizens in the wake of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
The Centre on Wednesday issued a travel advisory to all Indian citizens in the wake of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, urging them to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. It also advised the Indian nationals living in Iran to “remain vigilant” and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.
“We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.