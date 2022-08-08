India logs 16,167 new Covid cases in 24 hours; positivity rate at 6.14%

India on Monday recorded 16,167 fresh Covid-19 cases - marginally lower than the day before - taking the overall tally to 44,161,899. Earlier on Sunday, the country logged 18,738 infections in 24 hours. According to the union health ministry data, a total of 41 deaths have been reported in a day, taking the total fatalities so far to 5,26,730.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,35,510, accounting for 0.31 percent of the total cases.

A total of 15,549 recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,34,99,659, as per the health ministry data. The recovery rate is at 98.50 percent.

While the daily positivity rate is at 6.14 percent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.64 percent.

So far, a total of 87.81 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus, with 2,63,419 samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

India's vaccination coverage has crossed the 206 crore mark - out of which 10.88 crore are precaution (booster) doses. In the last 24 hours, 34,75,330 people have been administered the vaccine doses. The country had crossed the milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.

Meanwhile, amid a rise in the Covid-19 cases, the union health ministry over the weekend wrote to seven states - Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, asking them to ensure adequate testing, promote Covid-appropriate behaviour and increase the pace of vaccination to curb further spread of the viral infection in a prompt and effective manner.