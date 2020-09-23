e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh

India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh

As of now, there is no change of situation on ground with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops still on finger four mountainous spur on north Pangong Tso lake and Indian Army dominating the Rezang La Rechin La ridgeline on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:26 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In this September 8 file photo, Chinese soldiers armed with stick-machetes during their deployment along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector.
In this September 8 file photo, Chinese soldiers armed with stick-machetes during their deployment along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector.(ANI Photo)
         

Although India and China has agreed to stop sending more troops to Ladakh front-line, New Delhi is prepared for a long haul of multiple rounds of military-diplomatic talks before a firm political understanding is reached between two sides on complete disengagement.

“This is going to be a long drawn out process and it will be foolhardy to assume that results will be achieved in one or two rounds of talks. While both sides have agreed in principle not to send more troops to the border, there is no means for both sides to verify this on ground as neither would like to share information collected through communication intercepts and spatial intelligence,” said a senior official.

As of now, there is no change of situation on ground with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops still on finger four mountainous spur on north Pangong Tso lake and Indian Army dominating the Rezang La Rechin La ridgeline on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). There has been no change in situation in Gogra-Hot Springs sector as the PLA have linked the withdrawal there to Pangong Tso disengagement.

China watchers believe that the Ladakh situation will require a series of dialogues before understanding between the two sides builds up on how to keep the LAC quiet post May intrusions by the PLA in western sector. Given the continuous infra upgrade across the occupied Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh by China, the PLA capacity to rapidly deploy on the LAC is better than Indian Army. This means that till such time a larger political understanding is reached, the Indian Army will have to be on alert all along the LAC as PLA cannot be allowed to take advantage again.

Apart from Ladakh, there has been PLA build-up in depth areas of Arunachal with focus around Nyingchi as the latter is going to connected soon with Lhasa by rail road. The Chinese are also building a rail road from Shigatse or Xigaze to Yatong or Yadong in Chumbi Valley, which will put pressure on Indian Siliguri corridor. The upgrade in Tibet and Xinjiang is not only designed to put pressure on India but largely to consolidate the hold of Han Chinese on these sensitive areas as part of the Communist party’s Sinicization programme.

tags
top news
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In