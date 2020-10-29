e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India proposes IFS officer Suresh Kumar as Charge d affaires to Pakistan

India proposes IFS officer Suresh Kumar as Charge d affaires to Pakistan

Suresh is a 2006 batch IFS and has worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
In June, India and Pakistan downsized by fifty per cent staff at missions both in New Delhi and Islamabad after some members of the Pakistan High Commission were caught spying.
In June, India and Pakistan downsized by fifty per cent staff at missions both in New Delhi and Islamabad after some members of the Pakistan High Commission were caught spying.(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times | Representational image)
         

India has proposed the name of IFS officer Suresh Kumar as the new Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan according to sources who said that the bureaucrat has applied for a visa.

Suresh is a 2006 batch IFS and has worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, India had proposed name of Jayant Khobragade and it is learnt that Pakistan had denied visa at that time.

In June, India and Pakistan downsized by fifty per cent staff at missions both in New Delhi and Islamabad after some members of the Pakistan High Commission were caught spying.

India’s top diplomat Acting Charge d’ affaires in Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia had also complained about harassment and in a video was seen allegedly being chased by ISI agents.

India has rejected any offer of talks with Pakistan maintaining that talks and terror cannot go hand in hand, both countries are witnessing tension and strain in diplomatic relations, it remains to be seen whether or not Pakistan accepts IFS Suresh Kumar and grants him a visa.

tags
top news
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In