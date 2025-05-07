India ramps up security for petroleum refineries near western border

India has ramped up security and threat monitoring for Indian refineries and petroleum production facilities near the western border, people familiar with the matter said, citing preparations that include camouflaging exercises and activation of air defences. An official noted that refineries in Jamnagar and Panipat, secured by CISF, are under particularly stringent surveillance. (PTI photo)

The heightened security covers installations that account for more than 38% of India’s total 257 million tonnes of annual refining capacity, located in the border states of Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

“All security protocols are active, and both security agencies and refinery managements are prepared to thwart any attempt by hostile entities,” said a senior official who asked not to be named.

Key petroleum installations under enhanced protection include Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jamnagar refineries, Nayara’s Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, HPCL Mittal Ltd’s Bathinda refinery in Punjab, and Vedanta Ltd’s Barmer oil fields in Rajasthan.

India has capabilities to detect, intercept and destroy incoming ballistic missiles, ranking among the few nations with such capacities. “All air defence assets have been put at their highest levels,” said a second official, requesting anonymity.

Though law and order falls under state jurisdiction, vital installations like refineries, oil and gas fields, pipelines, and petroleum storage facilities receive additional security from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The people cited above said that agencies have conducted thorough security audits and strengthened protective measures accordingly.

A second official noted that refineries in Jamnagar and Panipat, secured by CISF, are under particularly stringent surveillance given their proximity to the border. “The Vadinar facility is especially sensitive as it is just kilometres away from the sea border. All emergency response protocols are in place,” the official said.

CISF officials have been holding continuous meetings since Wednesday morning to review preparedness and enhance arrangements at refineries and airports nationwide. “The refineries are guarded by substantial armed CISF personnel, while security for nearby ports and surrounding areas falls to other agencies,” said an officer involved in the security operations.

Gujarat hosts three major refineries. Two belong to RIL at Jamnagar – one with 33 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) capacity serving the domestic tariff area (DTA) and another with 35.2 MMTPA capacity in the special economic zone (SEZ). Nearby, Nayara Energy Ltd (formerly Essar Oil Limited) operates a 20 MMTPA refinery at Vadinar, a small coastal town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

“As Russian energy major Rosneft has over 49% equity stake in Nayara, any misadventure by Islamabad is ruled out,” one source noted, though adding that this would not deter agencies from maintaining high alert. Other strategic refineries near the western border include HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd’s 11.3 MTPA Bathinda facility in Punjab, Indian Oil Corporation’s 13.7 MTPA Koyali facility in Gujarat, and IOC’s 15 MMTPA Panipat refinery in Haryana.

The ministry of home affairs has been conducting drills at these vital installations to prepare for potential terror attacks or conflict situations. State governments where these facilities are located are also implementing camouflage measures for critical infrastructure.

According to government data, India’s refining landscape comprises 19 public-sector undertaking refineries, three private-sector facilities, and one joint venture operation. The country’s refining capacity has expanded significantly from 215.066 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) in April 2014 to 257 MMTPA by April 2024.

India ranks among the top five refining nations globally and stands as the seventh largest exporter of refined petroleum products. A government report highlighted that “facilities like the Jamnagar refinery, one of the world’s largest, underscore India’s dominance in the refining sector.”