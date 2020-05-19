India’s case count crosses 100,000, Delhi eases restrictions: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:12 IST

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India crossed the 100,000-mark on Monday with 3,081 fatalities. Meanwhile, Delhi eased its lockdown restrictions, allowing public transport after over 50 days and opening all shops in marketplaces except those in malls.

Cases exceed 100,000, but low fatality ratio offers hope

The number of known coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India crossed 100,000 on Monday, two-and-a-half months after the outbreak began taking hold in the country, which then went into an unprecedented lockdown that slowed the outbreak to a significant extent.

Except Metro, all public transport thrown open in Delhi

Delhi residents can hop into public transport — cab services and buses; not the metro yet — and shop at pretty much any marketplace (malls are still closed), as long as they are not over the age of 65, and the markets are not in Noida or Gurugram, according to the latest guidelines issued by the state government.

Vaccine developers report first positive sign in human trial

Early data from Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, showed that it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, the company said on Monday.

CBSE releases date sheet for Class 10, 12 exams from July 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released its revised timetable for examinations of pending papers of Class 10 and 12 to be conducted between July 1 and 15. The exams had been postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has swept through the country.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

As India enters the next phase of its exit from a complete lockdown – that’s what the next two weeks to May 31 are, more than an extension – testing becomes even more significant. Only widespread testing can show the real extent of the spread of the viral pandemic.

Offices needn’t be shut after a few cases: Govt

The Union health ministry on Monday issued guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease at workplace, recommending distancing norms and rules on reporting of infections and sanitisation among other things.

States need to improve coordination: Cabinet Secretary

The Centre has asked state governments to be more proactive in reaching out to stranded migrant workers and improve last-mile coordination to ensure that the workers reach their destinations safely and aren’t driven by desperation to walk or use unauthorised transport to get home.

States can’t dilute guidelines: MHA

As the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday, the ministry of home affairs reminded the states and Union territories that they cannot dilute the federal guidelines but are free to make them stricter based on local assessment and health ministry guidelines.

Stimulus package a lost opportunity: Bernstein

Global securities research firm Sanford Bernstein termed the ~20 lakh crore economic revival package announced by the Modi government to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of the lockdown imposed to slow its spread as a “lost opportunity” echoing growing concern about whether it would help revive the economy.

UP accepts Cong offer of buses for migrants

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer that the party would run 1,000 buses at its expense to help ease the movement of migrant workers in the state. The decision came a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the Congress over the transport of stranded workers as the party lined up buses on the UP-Rajasthan border.

No test needed for emergency cases

In a huge relief to patients needing emergency surgeries, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) directed that no emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for lack of testing—hospitals can simultaneously send samples for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing.

TN boy 1st case of Covid inflammatory syndrome

An eight-year-old boy from Chennai has become India’s first case of acute illness because of hyper-inflammatory syndrome associated with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This syndrome describes inflammation in the entire body, including vital organs, which leads to multiorgan failure and shock.

No saliva, sweat it out to shine the ball: ICC panel

Players must be barred from using saliva to shine the ball but can continue to use their sweat, the Anil Kumble-headed ICC Cricket Committee recommended on Monday as a major health precaution in the game.

