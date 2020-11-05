e-paper
Home / India News / India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark, active cases remain below 5 lakh

India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark, active cases remain below 5 lakh

Kerala and Delhi are reporting the highest number of daily cases at present, reveals health ministry data.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 10:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers wait to undergo COVID-19 RAT test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across Delhi.
Passengers wait to undergo COVID-19 RAT test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across Delhi.(PTI)
         

In a departure from the recent trend which saw India’s daily infections falling below 50,000, the country in the last 24 hours registered 50,210 fresh cases, health ministry data on Thursday revealed. On Wednesday, 46,253 fresh cases were registered and on Tuesday, the number was 38,310. The rise in the number of daily infections indicates that the spread of the infection is unabated amid the festive season, but as the number of recoveries is going up, the number of active cases remain under 5 lakh. At present, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is 5,27,962 which is lower than Wednesday’s number of active cases 5,33,787. Though over 50,000 new cases have been added in the last 24 hours, over 55,000 people have been discharged as well. A total of 704 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total tally now stands at 83,64,086.

The number of new infections reported in the last 24 hours registers an 8.5 per cent jump from Wednesday’s figures and a 31 per cent jump in comparison with Tuesday’s figures — lowest in the recent past.

Health ministry data has revealed that 16 states and Union territories have cases per million lower than national average. The national average of cases per million is 6,025. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, Punjab, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam have lower cases per million.

According to Wednesday’s data, Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal are reporting the maximum number of new Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 6,842 new cases — its highest ever daily number. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has admitted that a third wave of infections has hit the national capital.

