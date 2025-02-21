Menu Explore
India second country after China to introduce digital pilot licenses

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Feb 21, 2025 10:42 AM IST

With the launch, India has become the second country after China in the world to implement Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for flight crew

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday launched Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots, a significant step towards digital transformation and enhancing the safety, security, and efficiency of civil aviation in India.

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu insisted that the initiative will enhance convenience, transparency, and efficiency for pilots. (MoCA_GoI | Official X account)
Civil Aviation Minister Naidu insisted that the initiative will enhance convenience, transparency, and efficiency for pilots. (MoCA_GoI | Official X account)

With the launch, India has become the second country after China in the world to implement EPL for flight crew.

“The launch of EPL by the DGCA is not just a step forward for aviation, but also for the future of digitalization across sectors,” Naidu said.

He insisted that the initiative will enhance convenience, transparency, and efficiency for pilots while ensuring that India stays at the forefront of technological advancements in aviation.

Also Read:Aircraft technical glitches decreased over three years: Civil aviation minister

The minister also said that looking at the growth of Indian civil aviation, the country will require at least 20,000 pilots in the coming years to keep up with the growing demand for air travel in the country, which is among the fastest-growing aviation markets globally.

The minister emphasised that aviation has always played a crucial role in connectivity, economic development, and technology.

The aviation sector is poised for significant growth, with 50 new airports planned in the next five years and the expansion of domestic routes, including 120 new destinations over the next decade, he said.

“As a result, India will need an additional 20,000 pilots, making initiatives like EPL crucial in meeting the demand,” Naidu added.

He highlighted the growing role of technology in aviation, from operations to regulation, and emphasised its importance in transforming the industry. He also outlined future plans, including the development of digital twin systems for airports to ensure real-time decision making and a continuous push for innovative technology driven solutions.

Reacting to the development, a senior pilot associated with an Indian airline welcomed the introduction of EPL adding that it will streamline processes.

“As a pilot, the introduction of the EPL is much anticipated as it will streamline processes and enhance the ability to focus on what truly matters, ensuring safe and efficient travel for all. It also shows the evolving journey of Indian aviation”, he said.

