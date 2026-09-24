India seeks more balanced trade amid momentum in China ties, says commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal
India and China have also emphasised the need to address each other’s concerns, including “structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues."
The momentum in India-China ties is a welcome development, though New Delhi wants a more balanced and sustainable trade relationship with predictable access to Chinese markets, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.
The leadership of the two countries have also emphasised the need to address each other’s concerns, including “structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues”, Agrawal said while addressing an event organised by the Chinese embassy to mark the country’s national day.
Agrawal’s presence at the event, which was also addressed by Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong, was seen in some quarters as a signal from New Delhi on the importance of addressing key trade-related issues. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri attended a reception organised by Saudi Arabia to mark its national day the same evening.
Chinese President Xi Jinping travelled to India after seven years to attend the Brics Summit during September 12-13 and also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review bilateral ties, which the two sides have attempted to rebuild after reaching an understanding in October 2024 to end a military standoff in Ladakh that lasted more than four years and took relations to a six-decade low.
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Agrawal pointed to Modi and Xi welcoming the steady progress in bilateral relations at their recent meeting and emphasising that differences should not become disputes. “The recent momentum in India-China relations is a very welcome development,” he said.
“We look forward to a more balanced and sustainable trade relationship with greater market access for Indian goods and services,” Agrawal said, pointing to the call by Modi and Xi to address each other’s concerns, including “structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues and to facilitate meaningful and predictable market access”.
Highlighting India’s strengths in agriculture, marine products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods and services, Agrawal noted the scope to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.
“Facilitation of business travel and visas is important for enabling closer interaction between our business communities,” he said, calling for engagement on trade-related issues through relevant mechanisms.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.Read More