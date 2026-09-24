India seeks more balanced trade amid momentum in China ties, says commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal

The momentum in India-China ties is a welcome development, though New Delhi wants a more balanced and sustainable trade relationship with predictable access to Chinese markets, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (AFP)

The leadership of the two countries have also emphasised the need to address each other’s concerns, including “structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues”, Agrawal said while addressing an event organised by the Chinese embassy to mark the country’s national day.

Agrawal’s presence at the event, which was also addressed by Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong, was seen in some quarters as a signal from New Delhi on the importance of addressing key trade-related issues. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri attended a reception organised by Saudi Arabia to mark its national day the same evening.

Chinese President Xi Jinping travelled to India after seven years to attend the Brics Summit during September 12-13 and also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review bilateral ties, which the two sides have attempted to rebuild after reaching an understanding in October 2024 to end a military standoff in Ladakh that lasted more than four years and took relations to a six-decade low.