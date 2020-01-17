e-paper
Home / India News / India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls

India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls

The Pakistani official was informed of India’s “serious concerns” about such incidents, said a person who declined to be identified.

india Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to reports, two minor girls, Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwad, from the Hindu minority group were abducted on January 14.
According to reports, two minor girls, Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwad, from the Hindu minority group were abducted on January 14.(HT FILE Photo)
         

The external affairs ministry summoned a senior official of the Pakistan high commission on Friday to lodge a strong protest over recent cases of abduction of minor girls from the Hindu minority, people familiar with developments said.

The Pakistani official was informed of India’s “serious concerns” about such incidents, said a person who declined to be identified. The development came against the backdrop of bilateral relations being at the lowest point in recent years following tensions over Kashmir and other issues.

According to reports, two minor girls, Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwad, from the Hindu minority group were abducted on January 14. They belong to Umar village in Tharparkar district of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, which has a large Hindu population.

In another incident, a minor Hindu girl named Mehak was abducted from Jacobabad district of Sindh on January 15.

“Pakistan has been informed about the grave concerns expressed by various quarters of Indian civil society at such shocking and deplorable incidents involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community,” said the person cited above.

“The incidents have been strongly condemned and India asked for the immediate safe return of the girls to their families,” the person added.

India has lodged several protests with Pakistan in recent months over the alleged abduction and forcible marriage of women from the Hindu minority.



