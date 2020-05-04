India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:41 IST

India will begin the repatriation of tens of thousands of Indians stranded abroad from May 7, the government announced on Monday. The exercise, billed to be the largest repatriation exercise to bring civilians home, will begin from Gulf countries where 70 percent of non-resident Indians live.

Government officials told Hindustan Times that the first phase would cover as many as 1,900,000 people. It will start from the United Arab Emirates, home to 3.4 million Indians, and move next to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

India’s evacuation of 1,70,000 civilians from Kuwait during the 1990 Gulf war has been the world’s largest evacuation exercise of civilians by air. India had then operated a little less than 500 flights, mostly by Air India, over two months. More than 25 years later, the feat also inspired the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bollywood flick ‘Airlift’.

This one is going to be bigger, a senior government official said.