India to go ahead with Pakistan on Kartarpur corridor plans

India is going ahead with work on the Kartarpur corridor in line with plans finalised before the Pulwama terror attack last month triggered a stand-off with Pakistan, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The external affairs ministry is also ready for a meeting of officials of the two countries in India on March 14 to finalise modalities and decide the coordinates for the crossing point of the corridor on the international border . The two sides are also expected to discuss a draft agreement that will allow Indian pilgrims to travel without visas.

Last year, the two sides announced plans to build the corridor, which will link Dera Baba Nanak in India with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, and to complete the project in time for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, in November.

Recent India-Pakistan tensions fuelled speculation that the March 14 meeting could be called off, but the people cited above said that India is ready for holding talks as scheduled. India accepted a proposal made by Pakistan for the meeting, and New Delhi is fully prepared for holding talks on the Kartarpur corridor next week, the people said.

They added that India is going ahead with the meeting as the corridor deals with the sentiments of a very significant part of the country’s population, and any Pakistani delegation coming for talks will be welcomed.

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Tuesday said a delegation will visit New Delhi on March 14 and this will be followed by the return visit of an Indian delegation to Islamabad on March 28 to discuss the draft agreement.

The road transport and highways ministry identified the land it needs for the corridor and issued a notification under the National Highways Act of 1956 in January. This kick-started work on connecting Dera Baba Nanak with the gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

“We have been given a mandate to build the road and we are going ahead. We cannot stop unless we are directed to do so... Tomorrow, even if the government decides not to open it, we still have to keep everything ready,” said a senior government official who asked not to be named.

Another notification issued in February for developing the corridor and wayside amenities declared the Central government’s intention to acquire the identified land. This includes land in four villages of Chandu Nangal, Jaurian Khurd, Pakhoketahli Sahib and Dera Baba Nanak for the 4.25-km stretch of road in Gurdaspur district.

(With inputs from Rezaul H Laskar)

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 23:26 IST