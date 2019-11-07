e-paper
India to host ‘No money for terror’ meet in 2020, preps 4-point agenda

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:24 IST
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India had sent a 5-member delegation led by the junior home minister and includes YC Modi, Director General of National Investigation Agency.(PTI photo)
         

India will next year host the conference of the “No Money For Terror”, the ministerial-level grouping of 70 countries that focuses on countering terror financing, terror and radicalisation.

The group, set up in 2018, is a much smaller version of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that has a single-point agenda to crack down on terror financing.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, made the announcement at the ongoing 2nd ‘No Money For Terror’ Conference in Melbourne today.

India had sent a 5-member delegation led by the junior home minister and includes YC Modi, Director General of National Investigation Agency.

At the inaugural session, Reddy raised the issue of state support to terror groups. The minister said despite “the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, several active affiliates of Al Qaeda still exist”. Reddy cautioned the elimination of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi – the chief of the Islamic State- it is unlikely that the terror group would “cease to survive.”

India has proposed a four-point resolution which includes pushing for implementing standards of Financial Action Task Force without political interference. The resolution, in particular, is aimed at countries that have been trying to protect terror havens such as Pakistan.

Pakistan and China are members of the grouping.

