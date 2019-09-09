e-paper
India to raise target for restoring degraded land to 26 million hectares by 2030, says PM Modi

Speaking at the 14th session of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), PM Narendra Modi said between 2015 and 2017, India’s tree and forest cover increased by 0.8 million hectares.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would raise its target for restoring degraded land from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares by 2030.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would raise its target for restoring degraded land from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares by 2030.(PTI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India would raise its target for restoring degraded land from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares by 2030.

Speaking at the 14th session of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Modi said between 2015 and 2017, India’s tree and forest cover increased by 0.8 million hectares.

“I would like to announce that India would raise its ambition of the total area that would be restored from its land degradation status, from twenty one million hectares to twenty six million hectares between now and 2030,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said India would be happy to propose initiatives for greater South-South cooperation in addressing issues of climate change, biodiversity and land degradation.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 14:08 IST

