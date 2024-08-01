Hamas chief killing: India warns nationals in Lebanon to limit movements, exercise caution

The Indian Embassy in Beirut has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid the escalating tensions in the region. Indian nationals residing in Lebanon were advised to restrict their movements and maintain regular contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their designated email or emergency phone number. Masked boys hold machine gun toys during a protest in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to condemn the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.(AP)

“In view of the recent escalations in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon,” the Embassy said.

“All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” it added.

This advisory follows a series of similar warnings from other countries, including Australia, the US and Britain.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged Australian citizens in Lebanon to leave the West Asian nation immediately.

"Now is the time to leave, the security situation could deteriorate quickly with little or no notice," Wong said in a video message on social media platform X.

Wong pointed to the risk of Beirut airport shutting down, potentially stranding people for an extended period, and advised Australians to use commercial flights while they are still operational.

The Middle East has been on edge for months due to Israel's war in Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and a severe humanitarian crisis. The situation further deteriorated following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, for which Iran blamed Israel.

Iran has historically balanced its actions to avoid an all-out war while pressuring Israel through its allies and proxy forces. However, with the assassination of Haniyeh, Iran’s response remains uncertain.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ordered a direct strike on Israel in retaliation, reported The New York Times.

Military commanders are considering a combination attack involving drones and missiles targeting military sites near Tel Aviv and Haifa, avoiding civilian areas to prevent further escalation.