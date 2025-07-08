Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, sentenced to death in Yemen, to be executed on July 16: Report

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who was handed the death sentence in Yemen, will be executed on July 16, The Indian Express reported, citing a social worker. Priya, who hails from Kerala's Palakkad district, is currently lodged in a jail in the country's capital city of Sana'a.(Hindustan Times)

Nimisha Priya, 37, who originally belongs to Kerala, was convicted of the murder of Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mehdi.

The nurse had partnered with Talal to open a clinic, which was a legal requirement for foreign nationals in Yemen. She allegedly sedated Talal in order to retrieve her passport, which he had seized. However, the Yemeni citizen died from the overdose of the drugs. Priya and another Yemeni national Hanan, her colleague, then allegedly dismembered and disposed of Talal's body in a water tank.

Samuel Jerome Baskaran, a social worker who is negotiating with government officials in Yemen and Talal's family, confirmed that a letter was issued by the public prosecutor to the jail authorities, The Indian Express reported.

Baskaran said the execution had been scheduled for July 16, adding that options remained open and that the Indian government could intervene to save her life.

Baskaran, who will leave for Yemen soon to resume negotiations, said an offer had been extended to Talal's family during their last meeting, to which they did not respond.

Earlier this year, the Yemeni embassy had said the case had largely been handled by the Houthi militia, news agency PTI reported.

Priya, who hails from Kerala's Palakkad district, is currently lodged in a jail in the country's capital city of Sana'a, which is also under Houthi control. A trial court found her guilty of Talal's murder in July 2017.

Following this, Yemen's supreme judicial council upheld the decision and sentenced her to death in 2024. Yemen’s President Rashad al-Alimi approved the verdict.

Priya had moved to Sana'a in 2011 to work as a nurse there. Her husband and daughter had to return to India in 2014 due to financial challenges. The conflict in Yemen prevented them from reuniting, with Priya remaining there.