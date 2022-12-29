Indian officials get consular access to 8 ex-Indian Navy men detained in Qatar

NEW DELHI: Indian officials were on Thursday given consular access for the second time to eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar on unspecified charges, with the external affairs ministry saying it is pursuing the case for the speedy release of the men.

The eight men, who were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm owned by a former Oman Air Force officer that provides training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces, have been detained for nearly four months.

“Today, we got our second consular access. Our embassy officials were able to meet the detainees and ascertain their well-being. We will continue to extend all possible consular assistance in this case,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing.

The consular access was also an opportunity for the Indian officials to “figure out what further assistance” the detained men need, Bagchi said. He declined to respond to a question on the possible charges against the men, saying it should be directed to the Qatari authorities.

“We are seized of the matter, our embassy is actively pursuing this case,” he said. The Doha-based families of some of the men had been able to meet them, and Indian authorities are trying to facilitate visits by the families in India, he said.

Some of the detained men with families in Doha are being allowed to meet them on a weekly basis, the external affairs ministry had said earlier.

The men were all detained on August 30. Qatari authorities are yet to officially state why they are being held.

Several of the detained men held senior positions in the Indian Navy and even commanded warships. Commander (retired) Purnendu Tiwari, who served as Dahra Global’s managing director, is among the detained Indians and has been recognised for his work in Qatar.

