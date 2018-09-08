Indian politics lacking grace, says former PM Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda Saturday said politics in the country was lacking grace today which needs to be addressed.

At the inaugural ceremony of a joint convention by left parties here, Deve Gowda said that politics should revolve around issues of public interest.

At present, he said, injustice with farmers is a big challenge while an environment of division on the basis of religion and caste is being made which needs to be stopped.

“Commitment is needed in today’s politics while grace is also missing. Politics should be based on public interest issues,” he said.

Leaders and workers of the JD(S), SP, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) MCPI(U) and RLD were present in the convention of the recently formed Rajasthan Loktantrik Morcha.

Arjun Dan Detha, state president of the JD(S), said the parties have come together and will raise issues of farmers, unemployment among others in days to come.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 21:29 IST