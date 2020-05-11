Indian Railways back on track: Full list of passenger trains that will run from May 12

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 07:26 IST

The Indian Railways on Sunday announced it will gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains.

Ticket bookings for these trains will start from 4pm on May 11 and will be available only on the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRTC) or through its mobile application.

Here’s the complete list of trains which will start from May 12:

1. New Delhi to Dibrugarh

2. New Delhi to Agartala

3. New Delhi to Howrah

4. New Delhi to Patna

5. New Delhi to Bilaspur

6. New Delhi to Ranchi

7. New Delhi to Bhubaneswar

8. New Delhi to Secunderabad

9. New Delhi to Bengaluru

10. New Delhi to Chennai

11. New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram

12. New Delhi to Madgaon

13. New Delhi to Mumbai Central

14. New Delhi to Ahmedabad

15. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi

Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1 to ferry stranded migrants workers, will continue to run.

The Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based the availability of coaches after reserving 20,000 of them for Covid-19 care centres and to enable operation of up to 300 trains every day as Shramik Special for stranded migrants, the railways ministry has said.

Also read: Trains to start tomorrow, booking from today. Here are 10 things to know

Passenger trains have remained suspended since more than a month, a first in the national transporter’s 167-year-old history. The national carrier on average used to ferry nearly 23 million passengers across 13,000 trains per day.

Also read: Railways starting train services gradually from May 12: Important facts to know

The Centre had given permission for only freight trains and special parcel trains to ply during the Covid-19 lockdown. Later, the government had allowed special military trains and Shramik Specials for ferrying stranded migrants.