Indian Railways introduces smart windows, coupe doors in Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani
The Indian Railways has rolled out a new smart feature in Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Passengers travelling in the first coach AC of the Rajdhani Express will now have access to smart switchable windows and coupe doors that will turn the transparent glass to opaque.
The smart switch feature in the trains is another attempt of the Indian Railways to ramp up the passenger travel experience. The innovative feature is aimed at providing the passengers travelling in the first class coach with a sense of privacy through the opaque glass which also prevents UV radiation.
Also Read | IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14
This feature will replace the curtains that the train's windows used to have earlier. The window glass can be turned 'on or off' to keep it transparent or opaque as per the passenger convenience.
The union minister for railways Piyush Goyal tweeted a video introducing the new feature in the Rajdhani. He said that with the aim of promoting innovation and technology, railways is introducing smart switchable windows and coupe doors in the first AC coach of Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.
Earlier this week, the railways also announced the return of the e-catering services for the passengers travelling in the currently operational special trains. The services were curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The catering arm of the railways, IRCTC, will resume e-catering from the first week of February.
