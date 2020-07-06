Indian Railways may run more special trains from Delhi to several cities: Report

india

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 07:10 IST

The Indian Railways is planning to operate about 40 pairs of additional special trains from Delhi to several other cities across the country, a report said on Tuesday.

According to HT’s sister publication Hindustan, the Indian Railways has sent a proposal to the Union ministry of home affairs for running these special trains. If given a nod, the railways will announce these trains soon.

Hindustan reported citing unnamed sources that an action plan is being prepared on the number of passengers on these routes, ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections and adequate means of investigation, expenses etc before these trains are run.

No final decision regarding the stoppage and route has been taken yet, it reported.

These special trains will be regularly sanitised and passengers will have to arrive at the stations 90 minutes early. They will have to undergo thermal screening before they start their journey. Plans are being made to control the number of passengers at stations, Hindustan reported.

It reported that tickets for these trains can be bought up to 120 days ahead. Some seats will also be kept under the Tatkal quota system in these trains.

The ministry of railways is already operating 15 pairs of special Rajdhani trains from May 12 and 200 mails and express trains from June 1 onwards.

Here is a list of expected trains:

Trains from Delhi

New Delhi-Amritsar

Old Delhi- Ferozepur

Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Porbandar

Delhi-Bhagalpur

New Delhi-Chandigarh

Delhi-Ghazipur City Train to Ballia

Trains to Delhi

Jodhpur-Delhi

Kamakhya-Delhi

Dibrugarh-New Delhi

Gorakhpur-Delhi

Indore-New Delhi

Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar, Kovid coach, this train will go to Old Delhi

Habibganj-New Delhi

Lucknow-New Delhi

Madhupur-Old Delhi

Trains through Delhi

Kota-Dehradun-Nanda Devi

Dibrugarh-Amritsar

Dibrugarh-Lalgarh

Muzaffarpur-Porbandar

Yeshwantpur-Bikaner