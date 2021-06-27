Indian Railways to resume Kamakhya-Katra special train from today. Check details

The Indian Railways will restore the services of a train from Kamakhya in Assam's Guwahati to Katra in Jammu from Sunday onwards till further notice. The 05655 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra weekly special train will leave Kamakhya at 11am every Sunday to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3:45pm on Tuesday. "It may kindly be noted that, on arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to prevailing Covid-19 health protocols of the destination state," Subhanan Chanda, a spokesperson of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said, according to news agency PTI.

From the Kamakhya railway station, the special train will pass through Goalpara, Kokrajhar, New Alipore Gate, New Cooch Bihar, Dhupguri, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Navgachia, Khagadia, Begusarai. , Barauni, Samastipur, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Sagauli, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations.

For the return travel, the Indian Railways will resume services of train number 05656 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya special express from June 30 onwards. The train will leave Katra at 3:45pm every Wednesday to reach Kamakhya at 11:30pm on Friday.

The Indian Railways' NFR zone has announced the restoration of services of four special trains from this month till further notice for the benefit of passengers. NFR has restored trains originating from Kamakhya Junction Railway Station to Bhagat Ki Kothi in Jodhpur, Katra, Ranchi and Puri.