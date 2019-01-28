Indian schoolkids to take part in PISA test in 2021

Indian school students will in 2021 appear for the Programme for International Assessment (PISA) test, which will help reveal where they stand globally as far as learning outcomes are concerned.

An agreement between India and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development for India’s participation in PISA was signed in Delhi on Monday. Government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and schools in Chandigarh will participate in the test.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said the participation in PISA 2021 would indicate the health of the education system and would motivate other states in the subsequent cycles. This will lead to improvement in the learning levels of the children and enhance the quality of education in the country.

OECD has agreed to ask some questions based on Indian context, he said. India had taken part in PISA in 2009 and bagged the 72nd rank among 74 participating countries. PISA is a triennial international survey in which sudents are assessed in reading, mathematics, science and collaborative problem-solving.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 23:50 IST