Modi, Putin hold bilateral meet in China, hail India-Russia ties in defiance of Trump tariffs

At the bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Russia's close cooperation is critical not just for both countries but for global peace and security. PM Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin exchange greetings at the SCO Summit in China on Monday(X/@narendramodi)

The Russian premier, in turn, also echoed the same and said the meeting is expected to provide a significant boost to the India-Russia relationship, terming the ties “very good”.

PM Modi told Russia's Putin that the two countries moved forward together in “toughest of circumstances”. Follow SCO Summit LIVE updates

PM Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin held talks in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, on the sidelines of the two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional bloc.

PM Modi told Putin said that 140 crore Indians are waiting eagerly for his visit to India later this year.

Prime Minister Modi told Russian President Putin that he hopes Russia and Ukraine will move forward to end their war soon.

Putin addressed PM Modi as his "dear friend" at the bilateral and said relations were developing dynamically.

The SCO Summit and the get-together of PM Modi, Russia President Vladimir Putin come amid the countries facing the challenge of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, that have been imposed on India but citing its Russian oil purchases.

"Dear friend, 21 December will mark 15 years since we achieved our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I can say with confidence that our relationship is principle-based and has multidimensional cooperation," said Vladimir Putin in his opening remarks during the bilateral meeting with PM Modi on Monday.

Meanwhile, as PM Modi bonded with Chinese and Russian presidents at the SCO Summit in China's Tianjin, the United States on Monday parallelly highlighted that its partnership with New Delhi “continues to reach new heights”.

In a post on X on Monday, the US Embassy, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, called the ties between India and the United States a "defining relationship".