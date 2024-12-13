India's rail milestone: Final track of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla link completed

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Railways, declared on Friday that the final track construction of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link was finished. The federal minister of railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Friday that the last track of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail connection was completed.(ANI )

In a post on X, he wrote, "Historic milestone; final track work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is complete. The ballastless track work for the 3.2 km-long Tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed today at 02:00 hrs."

An important milestone in India’s railway connection is expected to be reached in January 2025 when the first direct train between the nation's capital and Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, begins service. The third version of the Vande Bharat train will be the new Delhi-Srinagar sleeper train, which would reduce the 800-kilometre journey time to less than 13 hours.

Next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to officially open the last 17 kilometres of the mammoth 272-kilometre Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project between Reasi and Katra.

The region’s connectivity with the rest of the country would be improved with the completion of the USBRL Project and the launch of direct Vande Bharat trains between Kashmir and Delhi. In addition to addressing logistical issues, this will boost economic expansion and encourage travel. The route may ultimately reach Baramulla in North Kashmir after first connecting Delhi and Srinagar.

The famous Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge, is also part of the track and will enhance the picturesque route connecting Delhi and Srinagar.

The History of the Delhi-Srinagar Rail System

During the time of Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, the USBRL Project was initially sanctioned in 1995 at an estimated cost of ₹2,500 crore. However, it gained momentum after then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee designated it as a national initiative in 2002.

Phase-by-Phase Construction of the Link

2009: The 118-kilometre Baramulla-Qazigund stretch was completed.

2013: PM Manmohan Singh extended to Banihal.

2014: The Udhampur-Katra segment opened.

2023: The Banihal-Sangaldan section opened.

BEML is producing the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, which Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched in September 2024. The project, which has already cost more than ₹35,000 crore, has the potential to completely transform regional connections.

The 800-kilometre journey from Kashmir to Delhi will be completed in less than 13 hours by the direct rail.

Train Schedule and Stops Between Delhi and Srinagar

The train will provide an overnight journey, leaving New Delhi at 19:00 and reaching Srinagar by 08:00 the following day. Key locations along the route include:

Cantt Junction in Ambala

Junction of Ludhiana

Kathua

Tawi Jammu

Sangaldan Banihal, also known as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Cost of Tickets on the Delhi to Srinagar Train

Travellers will have three options for air-conditioned accommodations:

AC 3 Tier (3A): around 2,000 rupees

Two-tier AC (2A): around ₹2,500

AC Class I (1A): around ₹3,000