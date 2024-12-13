India's rail milestone: Final track of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla link completed
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link's final track.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Railways, declared on Friday that the final track construction of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link was finished.
In a post on X, he wrote, "Historic milestone; final track work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is complete. The ballastless track work for the 3.2 km-long Tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed today at 02:00 hrs."
An important milestone in India’s railway connection is expected to be reached in January 2025 when the first direct train between the nation's capital and Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, begins service. The third version of the Vande Bharat train will be the new Delhi-Srinagar sleeper train, which would reduce the 800-kilometre journey time to less than 13 hours.
Next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to officially open the last 17 kilometres of the mammoth 272-kilometre Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project between Reasi and Katra.
The region’s connectivity with the rest of the country would be improved with the completion of the USBRL Project and the launch of direct Vande Bharat trains between Kashmir and Delhi. In addition to addressing logistical issues, this will boost economic expansion and encourage travel. The route may ultimately reach Baramulla in North Kashmir after first connecting Delhi and Srinagar.
The famous Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge, is also part of the track and will enhance the picturesque route connecting Delhi and Srinagar.
The History of the Delhi-Srinagar Rail System
During the time of Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, the USBRL Project was initially sanctioned in 1995 at an estimated cost of ₹2,500 crore. However, it gained momentum after then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee designated it as a national initiative in 2002.
Phase-by-Phase Construction of the Link
2009: The 118-kilometre Baramulla-Qazigund stretch was completed.
2013: PM Manmohan Singh extended to Banihal.
2014: The Udhampur-Katra segment opened.
2023: The Banihal-Sangaldan section opened.
BEML is producing the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, which Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched in September 2024. The project, which has already cost more than ₹35,000 crore, has the potential to completely transform regional connections.
The 800-kilometre journey from Kashmir to Delhi will be completed in less than 13 hours by the direct rail.
Train Schedule and Stops Between Delhi and Srinagar
The train will provide an overnight journey, leaving New Delhi at 19:00 and reaching Srinagar by 08:00 the following day. Key locations along the route include:
Cantt Junction in Ambala
Junction of Ludhiana
Kathua
Tawi Jammu
Sangaldan Banihal, also known as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
Cost of Tickets on the Delhi to Srinagar Train
Travellers will have three options for air-conditioned accommodations:
AC 3 Tier (3A): around 2,000 rupees
Two-tier AC (2A): around ₹2,500
AC Class I (1A): around ₹3,000