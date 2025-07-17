IndiGo Delhi-Imphal flight returns mid-air after technical snag

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Imphal returned to the capital shortly after take-off on Thursday due to a minor technical snag IndiGo flight from Delhi to Imphal returned shortly after take-off on Thursday due to a technical snag(ANI File )

The airline said that the aircraft landed safely and resumed its journey after necessary checks.

“A minor technical snag was detected soon after take-off on flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi,” ANI quoted an IndiGo spokesperson as saying.

“In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter,” the airline added.

Earlier on Tuesday, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai after experiencing an engine issue mid-air, Mumbai airport officials told Hindustan Times.

The incident involved an Airbus A320neo aircraft with registration number VT-IZB, which had taken off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) en route to Goa Airport.

Airport officials told HT that the issue occurred around 9.27 pm when the aircraft was flying approximately 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The pilot declared 'PAN PAN PAN'—an urgent radio call signalling a non-life-threatening emergency—due to a malfunction in engine number 1.”

However, the airline said that the reason for the diversion was a technical glitch.

“A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

A few minutes later, at 9.32 pm, the flight crew requested a diversion to Mumbai. “It was then that, as per the SOP, an ambulance as well as fire tenders were on standby and followed the aircraft till the bay. The aircraft, however, landed safely at 9:53 pm, two minutes ahead of its expected arrival time,” a second official told HT.