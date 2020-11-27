e-paper
Home / India News / IndiGo issues advisory to carry RT-PCR report while travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, 3 states

IndiGo issues advisory to carry RT-PCR report while travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, 3 states

It also suggested that passengers without negative RT-PCR reports can undergo the test at the concerned airports at their own cost.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IndiGo has also published a state-wise requirement on its website.
IndiGo has also published a state-wise requirement on its website.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

India’s budget airline IndiGo on Friday issued an advisory for passengers travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa. The airline has advised the travellers to carry negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, starting November 25.

It also suggested that passengers without negative RT-PCR reports can undergo the test at the concerned airports at their own cost. “Effective 25th November, passengers travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa are encouraged to carry RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours,” the advisory shared from its official Twitter handle read.

IndiGo has also published a state-wise requirement on its website. Aarogya setu App has already been made compulsory at several airports and passengers go through thermal screening before boarding their flight. The airline issued the advisory in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the several states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Also Read | SpiceJet shares surge to 50%, Indigo up 29% in November

Gujarat health department announced that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of 1,607 Covid-19 cases and 16 new fatalities, taking overall caseload and deaths to 2,05,116 and 3,938 respectively. According to the latest report, Delhi on Friday recorded 5,482 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 5.56 lakh cases, and 98 related deaths.

The central government informed the Supreme Court that 10 States have contributed to almost 77 per cent of active Covid caseload in the country. The 10 states contributing the majority of the cases include Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh among others.

top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
