IndiGo passenger who travelled on flight from Bengaluru tests Covid-19 positive

The airline said that the infected passenger observed all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, like other passengers on-board the aircraft.

Updated: May 28, 2020 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per government guidelines, an IndiGo spokesperson said. (Image used for representation).
The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per government guidelines, an IndiGo spokesperson said. (Image used for representation).(AFP PHOTO.)
         

An asymptomatic passenger who travelled on an IndiGo flight from Bangalore to Madurai on Wednesday tested Covid-19 positive during the mandatory testing at the quarantine facility in Madurai. This is the fourth such case after domestic flight operations resumed on May 25.

The airline said that the infected passenger observed all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, like other passengers on-board the aircraft.

“All our aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure and the aircraft that operated this flight too was immediately disinfected as per protocol. The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Two passengers who travelled on May 25 (the first day of flight resumption after two months) were found to be infected with the virus. These passengers had travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati on the SpiceJet flight SG 8152.

“Covid-19 tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined. The test reports came on May 27. The operating crew has been quarantined and SpiceJet is coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them,” the airline had said.

Another passenger on a Delhi- Ludhiana Air India flight on May 26 too had tested positive for Covid-19. As a result of this, the national carrier had to quarantine 36 passengers and four crew members in Punjab.

