IndusInd bank employee in Gurugram held over 35 lakh fraud

An employee of the IndusInd Bank was nabbed here in connection with an over ₹35 lakh fraud, police said on Saturday. The IndusInd bank employee had stored the stolen money in different accounts.(representative image/Bloomberg)

The accused was identified as Ayushman, a resident of Shiv Durga Vihar, Faridabad.

According to the police, in July last year, a person had filed a complaint that he was duped of ₹35.69 lakh through fraudulent investments in the share market.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, East, and an investigation was taken up.

During interrogation, Ayushman revealed that he had opened a bank account in a fake firm's name and transferred into it ₹1,21,200 of the defrauded money.

"The arrested bank employee used to get ₹20,000 for opening a bank account," ACP Cyber Vikas Kaushik said

Another bank employee, Harinder Bhati, was arrested in November last year in connection with the same fraud, he said.