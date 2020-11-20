e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / International community will emerge stronger, more resilient from Covid-19 crisis: President Kovind

International community will emerge stronger, more resilient from Covid-19 crisis: President Kovind

President Kovind, while addressing an event, remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being of humankind.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind.
President Ram Nath Kovind.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed optimism that the international community was very close to finding a solution to the coronavirus pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis.

According to an official statement, President Kovind, while addressing an event, remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being of humankind.

“He further expressed his optimism that the international community was very close to finding a solution to the pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis,” the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

In a virtual ceremony, Kovind accepted credentials from the Hungarian envoy Andras Laszlo Kiraly, High Commissioner of the Maldives Hussain Niyaaz, Ambassador of Chad Soungui Ahmed and Ambassador of Tajikistan Lukmon.

On the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment, the statement said. He noted that India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all the four countries and that the ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity, it said. Kovind also thanked their governments for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22, the statement said.

tags
top news
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army
19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army
Covid-19: As cap on attendees back, Delhi banquet and hotels owners struggle to retain clients
Covid-19: As cap on attendees back, Delhi banquet and hotels owners struggle to retain clients
Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi says cow slaughter ban coming soon
Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi says cow slaughter ban coming soon
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In