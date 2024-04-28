Interview: Hindus most affected by unemployment, says Tejashwi Yadav

One of the key campaigners for the INDIA alliance is Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav. The 34-year-old has been raising issues of unemployment, price rise, etc. in his rallies across the state, where the ruling NDA alliance fears the impact of 10 years of anti- incumbency. In a conversation before his day of campaigning, Yadav told HT’s Sunetra Choudhury that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are nervous, and voters are tired of unfulfilled promises. Edited excerpts: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)

Q. There are a lot of concerns about the voter turnout in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar and many places in the country. What do you think about it?

The BJP is in depression. The first two phases have been very close. In Bihar, especially, we are running a campaign on issues like livelihood, employment, education, and health care. They talked about Bihar’s special status. So, we have been more focussed on our real issues. People are now fed up with Modi and the BJP’s lies. They have given them 10 years but if you look at the ground reality, there has been no work done. So, local issues are more important and have been overpowering in this election. Even the BJP has not put up anything specific in their manifesto that talks about the development of the nation or Bihar.

Q. But what about their trump card of Hindutva and some of the Prime Minister’s speeches attacking the INDIA alliance, especially the Congress, on reservation for Muslims. Do you think that this can become a reason for your setback or damage?

I have been repetitively saying that the majority of the population is Hindu, so Hindus are the most affected by issues like unemployment, poverty and inflation. We already knew that sooner or later, Modiji would return to the same narrative of Mandir-Masjid, and Islam-Sanatani. He is making an issue over eating fish. People don’t expect a Prime Minister to come so low and talk about all these things. People expect a Prime Minister to speak about what he has done in 10 years, what his new vision is, and what he will do in the future. So, they haven’t told us anything. And we were expecting that he would talk about Hindu temples and mosques. So, the majority are suffering. The real issues are these- high inflation, poverty, and unemployment. And people are supporting this issue-centric narrative. You must have gone through surveys that highlight real public issues. Record unemployment, which is affecting a lot of people, is the biggest issue right now. People have seen both the previous and the present BJP governments. The work that has been done, like food security, was brought by the Congress; everything has been done by them. The way BJP leaders are saying this time that they will end the Constitution, this has affected many people who follow and respect the Constitution.

Q. The survey you talked about said that many people are worried, they have no job, but when they talk about voting, they (BJP) are still 10 points ahead of you. And especially in your Bihar, where arithmetically, two parties (BJP and JDU) are against you.

If you see the last election, it didn’t go on arithmetic. In 2020 also they were on the same side, and you can see the result. Then also the issues were the same- education, health, employment. We are still fighting on the same issues, but the capacity of the JD(U) or the BJP is not as per as the last time. We are the largest party in the state and continue to do well in terms of on-the-ground outreach and response. We are growing every passing day. All said and done, Mr Nitish Kumar was a junior partner in our joint government. The alliance agreed to give him the chief ministerial post because of various factors, and the decision, as you may understand, did not rest on the number of JDU seats. In fact, the JDU seems to be losing ground. BJP partners have lost their identity and power historically. You may look at any regional party that has tied up with the BJP for proof.

Q. BJP insiders acknowledge that you are popular but how does one get people to vote beyond caste?

We are getting a very good response to our manifesto - Parivartan Patra. Caste is a reality in Indian politics, but it is not the only reality. People assess the parties and leaders beyond the caste equations. Our first commitment is for jobs and livelihood. It’s not limited to any particular caste group. Plus, we have our track record to show. People know that we have delivered well on our jobs and livelihood promises even under difficult circumstances. Now they expect us to do even better.

Q. People vote for Modi’s popularity in Lok Sabha even if they vote for you in assembly?

The NDA is battling double anti-incumbency. People ask what this so-called double-engine government has done for us in the last decade. This online generation is playing back the recordings of PM Modi’s boastful speeches from 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2020 and asking him and his party about the broken promises. I am unsure if the PM can come here and face the questions from the people of Bihar.

Q. Has the buzz over the caste census gone down?

It was not supposed to create a buzz. Neither do we think it should cause a buzz. It’s a serious and long-term policy measure to aid inclusive and sustainable social and economic justice policy programmes. I want to reiterate that it’s not an election issue for us - it’s a commitment to understand the changing and evolving society and being able to work for the betterment of all sections based on hard and actionable data.

Q. Was it announced too early? The BJP has made OBC chief ministers, etc.

Like I said, it’s not a strategic election-oriented decision. It’s part of our long-term governance plan. And as you also correctly point out, it was a proactive decision. We set the tone for the agenda. The others are merely reacting to it.

Q. What do you think happened in Surat? Are you worried about a trend like that?

We are worried about the fact that they are trying to end democracy.

Q. The Chandigarh case and this, how can this be stopped?

Constitutional institutions should take care of such things. And we are raising the issue again and again. But there should be a level playing field also.

Q. I heard you raising the issue of Agniveer. Do you think this can be a uniting factor...?

People are suffering. The people in the railways or the army know that in four years, half the time will be spent on training. What will they do after four years? There is no pension, no canteen, no status of martyr. They don’t comply with this scheme. People expect the opposition to speak against the scheme and so we have done and if we come to power, we will even scrap it.

Q. Will they succeed with the issue that they have raised against wealth redistribution and inequality? How is it playing out?

There is no issue. It is a useless issue. We should not pay much attention to it.

Q. What’s your assessment of INDIA alliance’ performance?

I am very positive about our prospects. We have put together a very good performance in terms of planning and strategy. I would go so far as to say that we have put the NDA on the defensive, and it shows in their crude and polarising campaign. I hope the independent constitutional bodies, like the Election Commission and the judiciary, create a level-playing field for us to compete. People across are looking for change.

Q. Two chief ministers in jail, is that something weighing on the Opposition leaders’ minds?

As I mentioned earlier, the NDA is on a backfoot. They’ve pulled out all the stops to go after senior opposition leaders. While it is most unfortunate, it has also motivated all of us to fight back unitedly and strongly.

Q. How do you think voters perceive these arrests?

If people’s representatives, including their popular chief ministers, are put behind bars, they are bound to feel disappointed and angry. The Indian voter is a smart voter and, if I may add, a moral voter. It quickly punishes real or perceived attempts to shortchange or insult its aspirations and intelligence.

Q. How do you think Rohini (sister fighting her first election) will fare?

She will do very well. She is getting a very good response. The opposition leaders are attacking her because the graph of her popularity is rising swiftly, but she has dealt with these vicious personal attacks very well. She is very strong personally and politically, and she will win.