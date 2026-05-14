‘Iran’s resistance against US bullying not an unfamiliar battle’, says FM Araghchi; calls US ‘a wounded animal’

“A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said while addressing nations at the BRICS Summit in Delhi. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. (Naveen Sharma)

The Iranian minister urged member states to condemn what he described as violations of international law by the United States and Israel, including their “illegal aggression” against Tehran.

Araghchi also called on BRICS leaders to “prevent the politicisation of international institutions” and take action to stop “warmongering” and end the impunity of those violating the UN Charter.

"Iran calls upon BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel, including their illegal aggression against Iran, a member of BRICS, prevent the politicisation of international institutions and take concrete action to halt warmongering and to bring an end to the impunity of those who violate the UN Charter."

Speaking on the opening day of the summit, the foreign minister said Iran’s resistance against what he described as US “bullying” was not unique.

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“To virtually everyone in this room, our resistance against US bullying is not an unfamiliar battle. So many of us encounter slight variations of the same repugnant coercion,” he said.

‘Lose-lose proposition’, says Araghchi Araghchi took a swipe at US President Donald Trump, saying leaders who pursue “reckless” policies may believe they advance geopolitical interests, but warned that regional instability ultimately harms all sides.

"Those who pursue reckless adventures may believe it furthers their geopolitical interests. But as consumers and governments around the world now sense and understand, regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides, including the aggressors."

He said that it is time for leaders to jointly work towards making clear that practices like “bullying” belong in the dustbin. He added that nations cannot ignore “the common and dangerous challenges they face.”

“It is high time for us to jointly step up and work towards making clear that those practices belong in the dustbin of history. Today, our nations are closer to one another than ever before, and we cannot ignore the common and dangerous challenge we all face. History has shown that empires in decline will stop at nothing to arrest their inevitable fates. A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down.”

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‘A symbol of emerging global order’ Araghchi said Iran views the BRICS Iran as a symbol of an emerging global order, in which the global South is one of the main architects of the world's future. However, he remarked that this institution, once an ambitious ideal has become a reality, is a “fragile” one.

"Over the past year, I have had the honour of attending two BRICS summits to express the Iranian government's belief that this mechanism symbolises the emergence of a new world order, one in which the global South is one of the main architects of the world's future. What was once an ambitious ideal has become a reality, but it is a fragile one. Declining imperialist powers are seeking to turn back the clock and are reacting with desperation and aggression as they seek to downgrade," Araghchi said.

BRICS Summit in New Delhi World leaders gathered in New Delhi for the two-day BRICS Summit beginning May 14. The meeting was attended by key officials including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and South African Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola.

China is represented by its Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, as Wang Yi stayed in China for a key visit by Trump.

The bloc, which initially consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, expanded in 2011 with the inclusion of South Africa. More recently, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE were also admitted.