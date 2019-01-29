‘Is this promise also fake’: Mayawati on Rahul’s income guarantee plank

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took a dig on Tuesday at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his “minimum income guarantee” promise made at a public rally in Odisha on Monday. Taking a swipe at the Congress president, Mayawati questioned if “this promise also a fake one like Gareebi Hatao’.

Hitting out both at the Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mayawati drew a parallel between the promise made by Rahul Gandhi with those made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before coming to power in 2014.

“Is this promise also a fake one like ‘Gareebi hatao’ and current government’s promises on black money, 15 lakh and achhe din? Both the Congress and the BJP have failed, and proved to be two sides of the same coin,” Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi had promised that if voted to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress government would announce the scheme to ensure minimum income guarantee to all the poor people in the country. He pitched this promise as the main poll plank of the Congress party.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:55 IST