IV drips to VIP tables: How Navratri is changing in Gujarat

“Youth is extremely excited. They start at least two to three months in advance, planning not just their outfits but their skin care and wellness,” said Dr Anshul Warman, a dermatologist at Apollo Hospitals in Ahmedabad.

For a growing number of young Gujaratis, preparing for Navratri begins months before the first night of garba, with IV drips for glowing skin and energy, grooming appointments and carefully planned outfits. At the venues, the experience ranges from community celebrations in housing societies and villages to ticketed events offering personal security, butlers and private dining.

IV therapy is sought for glowing skin, energy and hydration, while some clients ask for weight-loss and detox treatments. Skin boosters and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy are also in demand, the doctor explained. A course of five to six IV sessions, started four weeks before Navratri, costs about ₹25,000 to ₹45,000, Warman said.

The demand has changed the rhythm of her practice, she said. A similar rush was once seen only during the wedding season. Over the past three to four years, she also noticed a shift in how people approach the festival.

“The whole vibe of the festival is shifting from the cultural touch we used to see earlier to a quest for social acceptance,” she said, adding that more young men are turning to gyms and grooming appointments.

While some clients arrive after researching the treatments, others seek them because they are trending. Warman said she at times she has turned away about four in 10 patients seeking such therapies, either for medical reasons or because their expectations are unrealistic.

“I wait for Navratri all year, and getting ready is a big part of the excitement. We plan our outfits, focus on grooming and want to look our best for the garba nights. There is also the excitement of meeting friends and family at the venues. Everyone wants to enjoy the festival in their own way, and for me, the preparation is part of that experience,” said Shaivi Agarwal, 22, a college student in Vadodara.

Garba experience is now a luxury

The focus on appearance is matched by a growing market for premium garba experiences.

At Kanku Pagla in Vadodara, a VIP table for up to 10 people costs more than ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh and includes passes, butler service, a dedicated photographer and food.

In Ahmedabad, the luxury garba event Safed Parindey is offering a gazebo for 10 people at ₹2.50 lakh to 2.75 lakh, with personal security, private dining, home pick-up and drop, and foot massages.

Ticket prices at organised garba events in Ahmedabad range from around ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the venue, date and facilities. Some packages include lounge access, food and performances by singers. Tiered pricing, with rates varying across categories and dates, has made organised garba an expensive proposition for those attending throughout the nine nights.

Away from commercial venues, residents continue to organise garba in housing societies and villages, raising money through member contributions and local donations. These gatherings offer a community-led alternative to party plots and ticketed events, where organisers sell passes and provide facilities at different price points.

Navratri also retains customs that differ from the mainstream garba circuit. At Sadu Mata ni Pol in Shahpur, Ahmedabad, men from the Barot community wear saris and perform garba on Ashtami, continuing a tradition said to be more than 200 years old.

Social media posts offering paid garba partners circulated ahead of the festival, advertising different rates based on duration and services. Ahmedabad Police warned people about suspected online fraud linked to such offers and advised them against transferring money to unknown accounts or trusting unverified profiles.

In Ahmedabad, loudspeakers and public address systems have been permitted until midnight during Navratri, subject to noise limits and restrictions in silence zones, giving organisers a longer window for celebrations.

“Navratri has changed with the times. Earlier, the focus was on dancing and spending time with friends and family. Today, people also want to look their best, invest in fitness and grooming, and share their experiences on social media. I think change is natural, as long as we do not lose the spirit of inclusivity that makes garba special,” said Suketu Shah, a 28-year-old IT professional from Ahmedabad’s Satellite area.

How Garba nights have changed over time