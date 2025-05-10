ixigo halts bookings to Turkey, Azerbaijan, China in support of India amid Pak tensions

Travel and booking platform ‘ixigo’ on Saturday announced that it is suspending all flights and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China in a show of solidarity with India amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam. ixigo on Saturday announced that it has cancelled all flights and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China (X/ixigo)

Posting on X, ixigo stated, “In solidarity with our nation, ixigo is suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. Because when it comes to Bharat, we don't think twice. Jai Hind.”

The decision follows public statements by Turkey and Azerbaijan in support of Pakistan after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terror infrastructure across the border.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye said, "We are following the developments between Pakistan and India with concern. The attack carried out by India last night (6 May) raises the risk of an all-out war. We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Shortly after, Azerbaijan also expressed concern and condemned the Indian strike, issuing a statement that read: "The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Their foreign ministry further added, "We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians. Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured."

China on Wednesday urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, voicing concern over the rising tensions in the aftermath of India's “Operation Sindoor,” which targeted terror camps across the border earlier that morning.

In a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing said: “China expresses regret over India’s military actions this morning and is concerned about the current developments. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm and restrained, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation.”

The statement further noted, “China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable… India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbors. They’re both China’s neighbors as well.”