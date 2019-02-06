J&K braces for more snow, avalanche warning for Himachal

The weather office on Tuesday forecast a fresh spell of rain and snowfall in the Kashmir Valley. “A fresh spell of rain and snowfall is expected from February 5 to 8,” the MeT department said.Following the forecast, authorities issued an alert advisory to various district magistrates in the valley.

“The Pirpanjal mountain range from Bhaderwah to Baramulla will receive heavy rain and snow on February 6 and 7”, the MeT, said. Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 0.2°C on Monday night, while it was minus 5°C at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir. The one-way traffic resumed on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday as authorities allowed traffic from Srinagar, after it remained suspended for the past five days.

Himachal issues avalanche threat advisory

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued a travel advisory after an avalanche warning in the high hills by the Manali-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment. The SASE issued an avalanche threat in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu districts.

The district administrations have been advised to keep search and rescue teams on standby and ask people to avoid travel.There are chances of heavy snowfall at some places in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts from Wednesday.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 13:55 IST