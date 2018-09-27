Today in New Delhi, India
J-K highway closed due to landslide, over 100 vehicles stranded

There was a landslide at Maroog in Banihal area of the district resulting in closure of the highway, traffic police officials said.

Press Trust of India
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed Thursday in Ramban district following a landslide, officials said.(PTI File Photo)

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed Thursday in Ramban district following a landslide, officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the 294 km road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Road clearance operation was on, they said, adding it would take four to five hours to make the highway trafficable.

