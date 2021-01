J-K Police bust fifth terror module in two weeks, this time in Reasi

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 19:03 IST

With the arrest of a suspected terrorist in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have busted yet another terror module.

With this, a total of five different modules of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot The Resistance Force (TRF) have been unearthed in the past two weeks.

Inspector general of police, Mukesh Singh said, “On the basis of reliable information a person identified as Mohammad Yousaf, 20, son of Ghulam Haider of Deval in Mahore Tehsil of Reasi district was apprehended by a team of police station Mahore”.

During sustained questioning he divulged that he had hidden some cache of arms and ammunition in a hideout at village lower Angrala of in Mahore, the officer said.

“A joint search operation of Jammu Kashmir Police and army was launched in the area and five live grenades and a 9 mm pistol along with ammunition were recovered from the hideout,” said Singh.

A case under sections 15, 16,18, 18B of UAPA, 7, 27, Arms Act, 120 B, 121 and 121 A of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigation into the case has been initiated, he added.

Friday’s terror module was linked to the module smashed in Jammu on December 28 where police had seized two grenades from a suspected terrorist Mohammad Ashraf, who hailed from Reasi district but was staying in Jammu.

On December 30 Police and Army had recovered two pistols, 70 pistol rounds and two grenades kept in bushes on the Line of Control (LoC) in Dabbi village of Balakote sector in Mendhar sub division of Poonch.

A suspected terrorist Yaseen Khan had been arrested.

Security officials had said that terror outfits have been trying to target Hindu temples in Jammu region to create communal disturbance.

On December 27, at least two suspected terrorists were arrested in Mendhar area, who were planning to attack a Hindu temple in Ari area of Poonch district.

They were identified as Mustafa Iqbal and Murtaza Iqbal, both sons of Mohammad Yaseen of Keri Galhuta in Gursai area of Poonch

The police had said that during questioning Mustafa Iqbal had admitted that he had been tasked with throwing grenades at a Hindu temple in Ari of Mendhar. A video on how to use a grenade was also found in his phone.

During searches of his house, six grenades and a few posters of J&K Ghaznavi Force were also recovered.

On December 30, suspected terrorists had lobbed a grenade at a temple in Kathua district.

However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside.