Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra dies at 82

patna

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:45 IST

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra passed away in New Delhi on Monday, his family said. Mishra, who was undergoing cancer treatment in the national capital, was 82.

In Patna, the Bihar government announced three days’ mourning and said Mishra will be cremated with full state honours at his native Balua Ghat village in Supaul district. Mishra’s body will be flown to Bihar on Tuesday.

Mishra became Bihar’s chief minister first in April 1975 and remained in office until 1977. His second term as chief minister lasted from 1980 to 1983. Mishra last term as chief minister lasted for 95 days from December 1989 to March 1990. He also served as a Union minister.

Mishra was acquitted in the so-called fodder scam pertaining to embezzlement of public funds for procurement of fodder, medicines and animal husbandry equipment for cattle.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar paid tributes to Mishra. “He made an invaluable contribution to the politics of Bihar and India. His death is an irreparable loss to politics, society, and education,” Kumar said.

Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan recalled Mishra’s contributions as a three-time chief minister and Union minister. “He was an able administrator, sensitive politician and a renowned professor of economics. His death is not only an irreparable loss to the state but to the country as well,” Chauhan said.

Bihar’s deputy chief minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, called Mishra’s death an irreparable loss to Bihar.

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi said Mishra will be remembered for a long time. “As a three-time Congress chief minister of Bihar, Union cabinet minister and PCC [Pradesh Congress Committee) president on many occasions, Dr Mishra always stood for the interests of the deprived and the marginalised minorities in society.”

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over Mishra’s death. “Saddened at the passing away of former chief minister of Bihar, Jagannath Mishra ji. Condolences to his family and his admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:37 IST