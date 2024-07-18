Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar reopened for second time in 46 years. Here's why

Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple, was opened on Thursday to shift valuables to a temporary strong room. The treasury was first opened on July 14 after a gap of 46 years. The shifting is imperative for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out conservation work inside the inner chamber, to prepare an inventory and repair its structure. (PTI)

Officials said the Ratna Bhandar was reopened today at 9:51 am, with the members of a supervisory committee set up by the Odisha government entering the temple after offering prayers.

“We sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for smooth completion of shifting of all valuables stored inside the inner chamber of the treasury," Justice Biswanath Rath, former Orissa High Court judge and chairman of the supervisory committee told the media persons before entering the temple.

The team members on Sunday found several almirahs, chests and boxes in the inner chamber by cutting open three locks, reported PTI.

The valuables which have been donated by devotees to the deities are being shifted to the strong room.

Puri’s Titular king and Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singh Deb were requested by Justice Rath to oversee the shifting process.

An official told PTI that currently only authorised people and few staff are allowed to enter the temple while the shifting is being carried out.

The inner chambers of the Ratna Bhandar will be kept open till 12:15 pm on Thursday for shifting the valuables, reported PTI. Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said that if the shifting is not completed today, the work will continue as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The entire shifting procedure is being videographed and will be done by a high-level committee. SP Pinak Mishra said that the police's role is provide security to the temporary Bhandar keeping in line with provided SOPs. SP Mishra said, “All the aspects of the security is being taken care of. Whatever is being done, is being done according to the SOPs. SOPs were laid down very meticulously by the high-level committee.”

“The ASI experts will also be given some time to take stock of its structural stability,” Arabinda Padhee, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief told PTI on Wednesday.

The entry of devotees into the shrine was restricted from 8 am on Thursday with the ‘Singha Dwar’ (Lion’s Gate) remaining open. However, devotees can still have the darshan of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, as they are present outside the temple.

