Jamia Masjid in Kargil's Drass ‘completely damaged’ in massive fire

A massive fire completely damaged Jamia Masjid in the Drass area of Kargil on Wednesday evening, news agency ANI reported. The fire was later doused with the help of the Indian Army, police and fire and emergency department. However, it caused a massive damage to the Masjid.

Saddened to hear about the unfortunate fire incident in one of the oldest masjid in #Drass.

Drass is a sensitive region but what is more unfortunate is that there is no single fire service.Such incidents have happened in past also but UT admin has not learn anything. pic.twitter.com/GxnNNN2lGy — Sajjad Kargili | سجاد کرگلی (@SajjadKargili_) November 16, 2022

An official told the news agency KNO that the fire erupted from the “Hamam” and soon engulfed the entire Qadeem Hanfiya Jamia masjid Shareef.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON