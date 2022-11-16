Home / India News / Jamia Masjid in Kargil's Drass ‘completely damaged’ in massive fire

Jamia Masjid in Kargil's Drass ‘completely damaged’ in massive fire

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 09:24 PM IST

The fire was later doused with the help of the Indian Army, police and fire and emergency department.

Massive fire breaks out at Jamia Masjid in Drass area of Kargil.(ANI)
Massive fire breaks out at Jamia Masjid in Drass area of Kargil.(ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A massive fire completely damaged Jamia Masjid in the Drass area of Kargil on Wednesday evening, news agency ANI reported. The fire was later doused with the help of the Indian Army, police and fire and emergency department. However, it caused a massive damage to the Masjid.

An official told the news agency KNO that the fire erupted from the “Hamam” and soon engulfed the entire Qadeem Hanfiya Jamia masjid Shareef.

