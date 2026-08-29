New Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended four students and barred them from entering the campus in connection with a protest over alleged irregularities in 2026-27 admissions, according to suspension orders issued by the university. Jamia suspends four students over protest against alleged admission irregularities

The students were part of an "unauthorised" sit-in at the university's Central Canteen on August 24, despite being informed that protests could be held only at a designated area near Gate No. 18, according to the university.

PTI has seen copies of the suspension orders issued by the university's chief proctor on August 26.

The orders state that the students were suspended for varying periods and barred from entering the campus during the suspension period. They have also been asked to explain why further disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

"One student has been suspended for 10 days, two students for a week each and a fourth student for only three days, depending on the varying degree of offence," a university official told PTI.

"The suspension periods are fairly brief so the students can come back to their academic commitments without any disruption. We have no intention to punish students, just that grievances should be raised through proper channels," the official added.

The development comes days after students affiliated with the Jamia unit of the National Students' Union of India held an indefinite sit-in demanding transparency in examination results, a review of admissions and accountability for alleged irregularities in the admission process.

The NSUI had also alleged that protesting students were forcibly removed from the campus.

The university had previously rejected similar allegations raised by the Students' Federation of India , terming them "baseless" and maintaining that its admission process was "extremely transparent" and could not be manipulated.

The SFI had raised questions over spot admissions, reservation policies and the disclosure of vacant seats and waiting lists.

The university, in the suspension orders, maintained that its officials had engaged with the protesting students and assured them that genuine grievances would be examined by the competent authorities.

The students have been given time to submit their explanations, following which the matter may be considered by the university's disciplinary authorities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.